InventHelp Inventor Develops Boat Trailer Accessory for Flushing Salt Contaminants (NPL-423)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide boaters with a simple and effective means of flushing their axels and other surfaces," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the AXEL FLUSH. My design would ensure the best possible flushing action so the axels are protected for reliable and trouble-free use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to flush out salt contaminants from a boat trailer's axels. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with using regular water to access and flush out boat trailer axels. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a weatherproof and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

