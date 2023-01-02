Aludyne Names Bill Pumphrey President and Chief Executive Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today it has appointed Bill Pumphrey as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective immediately. Pumphrey will also serve on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Bill Pumphrey, President & CEO of Aludyne (PRNewswire)

Pumphrey replaces Andreas S. Weller who left Aludyne at the end of 2022 to pursue an opportunity outside of the automotive industry.

Pumphrey brings extensive experience in the automotive industry having enjoyed a 38 year career serving global component manufacturers in senior executive roles since 2000. His most recent position was EVP and President at Cooper Standard in charge of their $3B global automotive business. Prior to joining Cooper Standard in 2011, Bill held senior executive positions at Tower International, Lear Corporation, and UT Automotive. He began his career at General Motors after earning his MBA from the University of Michigan in 1984 and a BA in 1982 from Kenyon College.

"I am excited to join the Aludyne team and to help the company achieve its fullest potential, Pumphrey said. "Aludyne is well positioned to benefit from the lightweighing needs of the global automotive industry, and has the team capable of providing the highest quality products in the most cost effective and safest way possible."

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum, magnesium and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, body structural components, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2021 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 27 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in ten countries, employing approximately 5,000 people.

Media Contact

Jenifer Zbiegien

CHRO and VP of Marketing

jenifer.zbiegien@aludyne.com

248.728.8634

