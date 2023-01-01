Welcome back bestie, Lavender returns to Dutch Bros

Customers asked, Dutch Bros answered!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is starting the new year with a fan fave! Back by popular demand, the drive-thru coffee company is now featuring White Chocolate Lavender as a Cold Brew, Breve or Freeze at all of its more than 650 locations.

White Chocolate Lavender features white chocolate and lavender flavors topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top. It can be ordered as a cold brew, breve or Dutch Freeze (a blended coffee drink). This drink is also delicious as an oat milk latte for a non-dairy option!

"Our customers have shown their love for lavender and requested we specifically bring back White Chocolate Lavender," said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros. "The calls for it were overwhelming. We're always so stoked when we can give customers what they want!"

Non-coffee drinkers looking to enjoy lavender can try out the Strawberry Lavender lemonade, tea or frost (Dutch Bros' version of a milkshake)!

White Chocolate Lavender is available through the end of March.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 650 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

