InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cooling & Ventilation for Vehicles (HAD-206)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to redirect airflow through a vehicle window towards the driver," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the 305 BREEZE. My design would provide a cooling effect and could make traveling much more comfortable and enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides improved interior cooling and ventilation for a vehicle. In doing so, it reduces dependency upon the air conditioner. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it helps to prevent a warm and stuffy feeling within a car when traveling. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp