Final Weekend to Win a Home for the Holidays

The Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland and Make-A-Wish to raffle a $669,000 House in North Royalton, Ohio on New Year's Eve

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!

You can win this home in North Royalton, Ohio and Make a Child's Wish Come True. Visit www.HBAHomefortheholidays.org (PRNewswire)

For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland's Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.

The 2,517 square foot ranch in the Pine Hills subdivision has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a home office with 14' ceilings, a walk-out basement, and 3-car garage. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win this custom-built home by Mike Kandra of Edgewood Homes.

"We feel privileged to be able to do a project like this and be a part of something that will bring lots of joy to wish kids and their families. Being able to use what we know in our profession to make good things happen with an organization like Make-A-Wish is truly remarkable," said Kandra.

Tickets are on sale now and the goal is to sell 12,500 tickets by 9:00 pm December 31. The winning ticket will be drawn that evening.

Proceeds of the event benefit Make-A-Wish, OKI and the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation (HBACEF). Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter has granted more than 19,000 wishes since it started in 1983.

"Thanks to the HBA, generous sponsors, and ticket buyers in the past two years, we've been able to grant more than 33 wishes for northeast Ohio kids with critical illnesses. Kids like Fletcher Rollinson, a 15-year-old from Rocky River, Ohio battling a brain tumor. His wish to go to Hawaii and learn how to scuba dive came true in March," said Make-A-Wish (OKI) President and CEO Stephanie McCormick.

According to our 2022 national wish impact study of Make-A-Wish alums, parents, and medical professionals nine out of ten wish kids said that their wish experience relieved them from traumatic stress, which helped their well-being and gave them strength to fight their critical illness. The average wish costs $10,000.

"Simply put, a wish can be powerful medicine," said McCormick.

The HBA Home for the Holidays opened for tours to record crowds on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Tours will continue today, December 29th from 12 noon to 5:00 pm, tomorrow 12 noon to 5:00 pm, and on New Year's Eve from 12 noon to 5:00 pm. The home address is 5460 Brookhaven Drive, North Royalton.

Founded in 2012, the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation has provided scholarships for students entering the construction industry and community support on projects including the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Special Veterans in Need, Homes for Our Troops, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Make-A-Wish.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.HBAHomefortheholidays.org

