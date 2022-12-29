Arriving Soon to Pittsburgh Area - New Rally House Stores & Employment Opportunities

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh area fans are no strangers to Rally House, as this renowned sports and merchandise retailer has numerous locations throughout the city. Soon, Pittsburgh will welcome a handful of new storefronts to help even more fans gear up and show team spirit, including Rally House North Hills Village, Rally House Settlers Ridge, and Rally House Miracle Mile. These stores will arrive in early 2023, and each location is looking to hire dedicated team members, including vital leadership positions.

Rally House focuses on offering a reliable source of high-quality apparel and gifts to local fans. These new locations in Pittsburgh will give more customers access to the company's vast inventory of products from prominent brands such as New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and others. Another significant benefit of opening these future Rally House stores is that they will also enhance the local economy by providing various job openings to the fantastic people of this city.

Rally House offers a one-of-a-kind work experience where sports fans can combine their love of the game with their profession. Oncoming associates will join a fun, hard-working team in a friendly environment that allows for career growth, all while helping fellow fans find the merchandise they love. Additionally, Rally House provides team members with many excellent benefits and discounts.

These upcoming Rally House stores around Pittsburgh will provide area residents and visitors with an exceptional shopping experience, and it begins with hiring enthusiastic associates and leadership. Rally House North Hills Village, Rally House Settlers Ridge, and Rally House Miracle Mile hope to hire several full-time positions, including Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers, Assistant Managers in Training, and Sales Associates.

Rally House is eager to meet candidates ready to advance their careers and learn more about how they will help the company succeed. Applicants can visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to find job openings and apply today.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

