InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Method for Attaching Hair Extensions (CPC-684)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a hairstylist for 45 years and a salon owner for more than 35 years. I thought there could be an improved technique for attaching hair extensions," said an inventor, from Woodbury, Conn., "so I invented the ULTIMATE HAIR- LOCS. My design saves time and it could provide more attractive and natural-looking results."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to attach hair extensions to a client's hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using taped-in, glued-in, and sewn-in methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional hairstylists and salons. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-684, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp