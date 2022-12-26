SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Veru Inc. - VERU

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Veru, Inc. ("Veru" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Veru and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 10, 2022, Veru issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (the "Advisory Committee") voted against granting emergency use authorization for the Company's product sabizabulin for treatment of hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Specifically, the Advisory Committee voted 8-5 that the known and potential benefits of sabizabulin do not outweigh its known and potential risks.

On this news, Veru's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 10, 2022.

