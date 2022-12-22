Farmland LP, Largest US Farmland Fund Focused on Organic, Completes Record Year

Company continues to expand in high-value crops and prepares to launch new fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland LP, the largest fund manager focused on organic farmland in the U.S., today announced that 2022 will be a record year in terms of revenue, capital under management and the value of its farmland portfolio.

"The past year was a time of significant accomplishments for Farmland LP, " said Craig Wichner, CEO. "We over-achieved on raising new capital, expanded production – notably in organic blueberries and wine grapes – hired talented people on our farm and fund management teams, and increased outreach to prospective investors. We see this strong momentum continuing into 2023, fueled by surging consumer demand for organic and regeneratively farmed food."

Farmland LP converts conventional farmland to organic, regeneratively managed farmland. Their funds enable investors to access a portfolio of farmland that is well diversified by location and crop types. With investor demand expected to remain strong, the firm plans to launch a new fund early in 2023 and has a strong pipeline of acquisitions.

Farmland LP re-opened Fund I earlier this year, exceeding its target and raising $25 million in capital to expand organic blueberry production from 150 to 600 acres in California. The expansion reflects the increasing demand for high-quality organic blueberries and Farmland LP's relationships with the nation's largest distributors of organic berries.

In March, the firm formally closed Fund II (Vital Farmland REIT LLC), raising approximately $140 million in equity capital from family offices, institutional and accredited individual investors and clients of Registered Investment Advisors.

Many investors today are concerned about greenwashing and are looking beyond marketing claims to understand if sustainable-investment funds can demonstrate their environmental and social benefits. Farmland LP's regenerative farming practices and adherence to Certified Organic standards give investors confidence that our business practices align with their goals.

About Farmland LP

Founded in 2009, Farmland LP owns/manages over 15,000 acres of high-quality farmland in Washington, Oregon and California with approximately $200 million in assets. Farmland LP's strategy of converting conventional farmland to organic, focusing on high value and permanent crops and using technology to drive productivity gains, is designed to generate competitive, risk-adjusted returns to investors while quantifying the benefits regenerative farming can provide for human and ecosystem health. To learn more visit www.FarmlandLP.com.

