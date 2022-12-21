MITOSENSE AND UPPSALA UNIVERSITY'S CENTRE FOR TRANSPLANTATION TECHNOLOGY ENTER INTO STRATEGIC MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

GREAT FALLS, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uppsala University's Centre for Transplantation Technology (CTTM) and US-based MitoSense, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration aiming to develop mitochondria-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) from mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) for clinical use for the treatment of ischemia-reperfusion injury after a myocardial infarction and neurodegenerative diseases.

MitoSense, Inc.'s medical technology is focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to treat a variety of diseases.

Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™) technology is a first-in-kind, patented technology that utilizes mitochondria isolated from human tissue and transfers them into specific cells to mitigate disease.

Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT)™ technology is based on the concept that restoring mitochondrial function in diseased cells by transferring healthy mitochondria will improve cellular energy production and cell health. The mitochondria are small organelles found in every cell, responsible for making energy for the cell. Mitochondrial dysfunction has been implicated in a variety of diseases including neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will initiate a collaboration between Uppsala University's CTTM and MitoSense.

This project will focus on developing extracellular vesicles (EVs) from mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) for clinical use.

Dr. Karl-Henrik Grinnemo, Professor and Head of the Cardio-Thoracic Translational Medicine Lab at Uppsala University hailed the agreement, saying "The collaboration between Uppsala University and MitoSense will pave the way for the development of the next generation of biological drugs for treatment of various cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and inflammatory conditions."

MitoSense Board Chair Van Hipp said, "Uppsala University is Sweden's and the Nordic region's oldest university and Uppsala University Hospital, where much of the collaboration will take place, is one of Europe's finest teaching hospitals. Our doctors and scientists are excited about this collaboration and the promise it holds to help fight disease."

About MitoSense

MitoSense is a private research and development company focused on harnessing the power of Mitochondria to fight disease, specifically neurodegenerative diseases. Utilizing exclusively licensed technology to replenish the mitochondria in humans using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™), the company, through its U.S.-based research partner, is initially focusing its efforts on treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit: MitoSenseInc.com .

