Genpact receives "Sustainable Corporate of the Year" Award by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Sustainability 4.0

Leadership recognition affirms ongoing global commitment to creating a more sustainable, resilient world

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been designated as a "Sustainable Corporate of the Year" by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) at the 13th edition of its Sustainability 4.0 Awards.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

Honoring businesses that make logical and sustainable decisions to ensure long-term value, the award reviews companies against the landscape of complex and unprecedented environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks. The award is scored upon a four-pillar assessment framework, including: Purpose, Partnership, Planet, and People. This year, it is also evaluated on the effective use of analytics in sustainability management effective data collection, usage of smart analytical tools, and end-to-end visibility in the value chain.

"Companies today have a responsibility to tackle environmental, social, and governance challenges head on – both internally and across their local and global ecosystems," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "We leverage our Data-Tech-AI insights as a key transformation lever, incorporating this expertise into everything we do for ourselves and our clients to help build resilient companies, safer environments, and stronger communities. This recognition inspires us to continue moving forward in our sustainability journey with even more tenacity."

The Sustainability 4.0 Awards highlight the need for linkages between an organization's strategy, governance, and financial performance and the social, environmental, and economic context within which it operates.

Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Today, Frost & Sullivan-TERI Sustainability Awards provide a global framework of evaluation and recognition for companies whose practices embody the triple bottom line and circular economy concepts. They empower businesses to identify new ways of growing sustainably while ensuring long-term stakeholder value."

Adding further Mr. Sharma said, "Now, as Digitalization and Sustainability emerge as two of the most powerful market influencers in today's corporate landscape, the Sustainability 4.0 Awards program evaluates how organizations are interweaving their Digitalization initiatives with their Sustainability strategies and provides them with a better understanding of what they need to do to be future-ready."

Congratulating Genpact, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI added, "Businesses reflect the changing values and changing economics, which the world is currently witnessing, by focusing on resource efficiency and clean energy. As businesses carry out such initiatives, we need to make sure that others learn about it and that the first movers become the pioneers to inspire action by many. This fits with the ethos of our partnership with Frost & Sullivan. We aspire to have a larger number of companies in the country moving to structured sustainability programs."

Genpact is continuously enhancing its sustainability program and reducing its environmental footprint with initiatives such as sustainable sourcing practices, climate change, enterprise risk management, and corporate social responsibility. In 2021, the company was able to lower its Scope 1 and 2 emissions (tCO2e) by 44% globally, and successfully reduce its water consumption by 53% and energy consumption by 33%, against a base year of 2017.

To further this commitment, Genpact has defined 2050 as its net zero target, guided by the methodologies of the CDP (formerly known as Climate Disclosure Project) and the Science-based Target Initiative. Additionally, it is assessing ESG targets to address sustainability metrics that are material to Genpact within the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goal framework of the 2015 Paris Accords.

See the full list of winners on the Frost & Sullivan website, here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 718-561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

Roopanki Kalra

Genpact Media Relations – India

+(91)99716-34388

roopanki.kalra@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact