Centrum Health Announces Partnership with Ambetter from Sunshine Health as Preferred Insurance Provider

Collaboration ensures Centrum Health patients have continued access to quality, affordable and accessible healthcare coverage through Ambetter from Sunshine Health

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrum Health, a high-performing, value-based primary care provider, announced today its partnership with Ambetter from Sunshine Health as one of the organization's preferred insurance providers. This partnership provides Centrum Health patients in Florida with access to affordable healthcare coverage through Ambetter's Value Plan.

Centrum Health takes a proactive approach to healthcare to make staying healthy simple. By choosing the Ambetter Value Plan with Centrum Health, members receive robust benefits including:

Comprehensive Medical Care – for coverage on essential medical care and wellness services, such as preventive care, maternity care and emergency services.

Care and Disease Management – for members who need extra support, Ambetter's care managers coordinate care and support services as part of their treatment plan.

Ambetter Perks – for access to healthy discounts, such as local gym memberships or healthy eating services, to help you stay well and save, available exclusively to Ambetter members.

Ambetter offers multiple plan options, including the Value Plan, which gives members access to providers and offices in the Centrum Health network at a lower monthly premium. With the Value Plan, referrals to specialists and other services are referred by Centrum Health's Primary Care Physicians (PCPs). Ambetter from Sunshine Health is available to Florida residents in 63 counties through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The work we do each day at Centrum Health is centered around the patient. We are proud to partner with Ambetter from Sunshine Health to offer our Florida patients a comprehensive, accessible health plan to access the care they need," said Tomas Orozco, CEO, Centrum Health. "We look forward to the future of this collaboration and its impact on the health of Floridians."

"We value opportunities to join forces with our exceptional providers who work tirelessly to improve the health of our members," said Gail Daley, Vice President of Operations, Ambetter for Sunshine Health. "We are pleased to partner with Centrum Health to offer patients benefits and support through Ambetter from Sunshine Health and continue our mission of delivering better health outcomes across the state of Florida."

Centrum Health has 27 locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. To find your nearest office, visit https://centrumhealth.com/our-locations/. For questions about Centrum Health, please visit https://centrumhealth.com/ or call 888-726-5116.

For more information about Ambetter from Sunshine Health, visit www.ambetter.sunshineheath.com or call 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770). For information about the Health Insurance Marketplace visit, www.healthcare.gov.

About Centrum Health:

Centrum Health, a subsidiary of NeueHealth, operates high performing value-based primary care centers in Florida and Texas. Core to its unique model, Centrum Health is focused on providing comprehensive care to all populations that includes integrated primary and specialty care, dental, pharmacy, and other services aimed at delivering care at a lower cost with improved health outcomes. Centrum Health is on a mission to provide one-of-a-kind experience that helps you improve your health and overall well-being. To learn more about Centrum Health or book an appointment, visit centrumhealth.com or call 888-726-5116.

About Ambetter from Sunshine Health:

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is Centene Corporation's Health Insurance Marketplace product offering affordable health insurance options and essential health benefits to Floridians, such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, mental health services, prescription coverage and more. We're the local plan you can trust. With offices across the state, we live, work and serve in the communities our members are in, too. We have a broad network of local doctors and hospitals so you can get the care you need, where you are, at a price that fits your budget. Learn more at Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com, call us at 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770) or follow us on Facebook @SunHealthFL or Twitter @AmbetterFL.

