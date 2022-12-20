SoundOff Signal® Introduces bluePRINT Connect® powered by ACETECH™

HUDSONVILLE, Mich., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundOff Signal, a global leader in vehicle lighting, control systems and electronic warning solutions for law enforcement, fire, EMS, amber and government markets, announced today the official launch of bluePRINT Connect® powered by ACETECH™ technology.

For the very first time, the emergency vehicle market has access to a proven solution, innovated by industry leaders, for complete vehicle and driver safety management. bluePRINT Connect® is the next generation of bluePRINT controls system platform, which marries bluePRINT automatic controls with the power of ACETECH technology's real-time connectivity. This system centralizes fleet management, improves the efficiency and safety of vehicles and provides comprehensive analytics data needed for making smart and informed decisions when it matters most.

Just some of the advanced features offered with bluePRINT Connect include: real-time vehicle location monitoring, vehicle health updates, geofencing capabilities, on-site crash reports, driving behavior evaluation and HAAS Alert digital Safety Cloud® alerting, which will be standard on every unit. These innovative features provide optimized safety measures for both emergency response vehicles and their drivers.

"Our advanced lighting and controls expertise combined with ACETECH's advancements in connectivity, paired with our basic business philosophies and core values, not only make an outstanding product, but also a long-lasting business partnership with the promise of many more great things to come," Bryan Nyeholt, SoundOff Signal president said.

The partnership with ACETECH is yet another innovative solution SoundOff Signal is proud to offer its customers. ACETECH is a proven, international leader in telematics, controls and fleet management software. The unique pairing of ACETECH's cutting edge software with SoundOff Signal's state-of-the-art hardware, is what makes bluePRINT Connect possible. This collaborative effort has proved the long-held belief that SoundOff products' core capabilities are complementary to other industry technologies. It's this collaborative capability that uniquely enables the company to bring one of the most advanced, connected controls systems to the market.

"We are excited to expand our services to the North American law enforcement market with such a strong industry leader in lighting and controls like SoundOff Signal. They complement our growth strategies, while improving fleets and safety around the world," said Eric Gallagher, ACETECH president.

For more information on bluePRINT Connect® powered by ACETECH™, please visit www.soundoffsignal.com.

ACETECH™

ACETECH is a global manufacturer of Vehicle Intelligence software for emergency service fleets. The company's solutions include cloud-based fleet management software, specialist safety and eco-friendly modules and intelligent electronic control units. ACETECH solutions integrate seamlessly with each client's emergency service vehicles to boost performance, improve safety and revolutionize the operation of any fleet. For additional information, please visit https://www.acetech.com/.

SoundOff Signal

SoundOff Signal is a world class manufacturer of high-quality vehicle lighting and control safety solutions, serving a wide range of customers globally. Its employees create intelligent, efficient and smartly designed safety solutions that work seamlessly together to improve vehicle visibility when it is needed most. The company is committed to its customers and employees by creating value through strategic focus on innovation, quality and outstanding customer service within its business segments. For additional information, please visit www.soundoffsignal.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

