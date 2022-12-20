SILVER GOLUB & TEITELL LLP INVESTIGATES FORTNITE DEVELOPER EPIC GAMES FOR PRIVACY AND CONSUMER PROTECTION STATUTE VIOLATIONS RELATING TO CHILD USERS

STAMFORD, Conn. , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 19, 2022 – Silver Golub & Teitell LLP (SGT) is investigating whether Epic Games, Inc. (Epic) – the developer and owner of the Fortnite video game franchise – violated state consumer protection statutes and common law by illegally collecting the personal information of children under the age of 13 playing Fortnite and unfairly subjecting those same children to real-time voice and text communications that can have a detrimental impact on those children's wellbeing.

Epic Games will pay $275 million to settle allegations it collected young children's personal info without consent.

On December 19, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a joint action against Epic Games and a settlement requiring Epic Games to pay a $275 million fine for alleged violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act). The DOJ and FTC alleged that Epic had violated COPPA and the FTC Act by, among other things:

(1) Knowingly and illegally collecting the personal information of minor children under the age of 13 playing Epic's Fortnite video game without verified parental consent; and

(2) Unfairly implementing and maintaining default settings which publicly broadcast children's player display names and put children in real-time contact with other players via voice and text communication.

In addition to violations of COPPA and the FTC Act, SGT believes Epic's conduct likely violated various states' consumer protection statutes as well as common law rights to privacy. SGT's class action attorneys have unique experience representing children and the parents of children whose personal information has been collected by companies seeking to exploit it for profit.

If you are a parent of a child who was under 13 from January 1, 2017 through December 19, 2022 and played Fortnite and wish to learn more about the rights of you and your child, contact an SGT attorney today by visiting the following link and filling out the contact form:

Alternatively, send an email to be reviewed by SGT attorneys to info@sgtlaw.com and one of our class action attorneys will review your information.

View original content:

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP