Saratoga Water Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Holiday Party Featuring Chef Todd English and the James Beard Foundation

The premium water brand from BlueTriton Brands hosted a blue-themed cocktail party to showcase its 150th birthday donated $40,000 to the James Beard Foundation for its work in the culinary arts

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratoga Water celebrated their 150th anniversary at Campbell Bar in New York City last night, as the historic landmark was alight in blue, matching the iconic bottle.

Chef Todd English poses at the Saratoga Bottle Wall for the Saratoga Water 150th Anniversary Party at the Campbell Bar on Dec. 15. Photo by: Alfred Vincent Garcia for Saratoga Water (PRNewswire)

Guests including fellow chef Josh Capon enjoyed Chef English-prepared delights including Wagyu sliders, lobster in cognac sauce and blue mini-doughnuts for dessert.

"We did it off of two things: the blue label as well as the water," said Chef English. "I've always been a big fan of Saratoga. So we tried to have some fun with the food."

The highlight of the night was marked when Saratoga Water continued their longtime support for the culinary arts by donating $40,000 to the James Beard Foundation. Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer of BlueTriton Brands, Inc., the owner of the Saratoga® brand, presented the check to the JBF Vice President of Partnerships and Development, Jaime-Faye Bean.

"Tonight we celebrate 150 years of amazing water, said Tillman. "Those of you from Saratoga Springs know this origin, but it is from New York, Saratoga Springs, NY. And we started in the restaurant industry, gracing the tables of high-end restaurants and hotels. And at BlueTriton we are thrilled to be able to take that amazing water and bring it to consumers across the United States."

"We started on the table, we started in the restaurants, so for us the culinary arts is very important. I want to say thank you to the James Beard Foundation, which does a lot to support the culinary arts."

Bean said in her thank you, "Your inspired products are one thing, but the thing I really love about Saratoga Water is you're a company that gives back and that means so much to us at the Foundation. We're just so honored that we've been brought into folds this year with your partnership."

About Saratoga Water:

Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the name Saratoga has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted still and sparkling spring water. Served in fine dining establishments and luxury resorts, Saratoga is now available to enjoy at home! Visit sswc.com

About the James Beard Foundation:

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America's food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.

BlueTriton Chief Marketing Officer Kheri Tillman (left) presents Jaime-Faye Bean, James Beard Foundation Vice President of Sponsorships and Development with a $40,000 check to support the group’s continued work in the culinary arts. Photo by: Alfred Vincent Garcia for Saratoga Water (PRNewswire)

