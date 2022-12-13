Redirect Health Partners with NextCare to Provide Members with Broader Urgent Care Options

Partnership Enables Redirect Health Patients to Access Nearly 200 NextCare Clinics Across 12 States

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees, has partnered with NextCare, one of the nation's largest providers of urgent care and occupational medical services. The partnership brings together the benefits of NextCare's nationwide brick-and-mortar company with the Redirect Health EverydayCARE® Suite of health plans - enabling broader access to in-person urgent care for Redirect Health's wide base of members across the United States.

Redirect Health Logo (PRNewswire)

The partnership highlights NextCare and Redirect Health's similar values, emphasizing the companies' shared dedication to providing convenient and cost-effective healthcare. With three different urgent care brands under its umbrella, NextCare offers exceptional access to care across the country. The partnership will allow Redirect Health members to expand availability of common yet vital procedures, such as on-site labs and X-rays, physical exams, and follow-up care, as well as bolstering the communication strategies between Redirect Health and its physician partners.

"Providing affordable access to quality care is our mission here at Redirect Health, and our partnership with NextCare demonstrates our consistent progress in always looking to improve on this objective," said Dr. David Berg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Redirect Health. "We recognize the importance of NextCare's network of urgent care clinics and physicians, giving our members further confidence in their care when they need it most. We're enthusiastic about growing alongside NextCare and bringing continued, convenient, quality care to our members."

Redirect Health has reimagined the efficient and cost-effective healthcare journey, and together with NextCare, they are putting the focus back on people and away from billing codes, unnecessary co-pays and overall expensive care.

"NextCare always aims to partner with companies that show outstanding service and innovation," said Thomas Palmer, Vice President of Payor Relations at NextCare. "Our team is proud to partner with Redirect Health and continue working toward the same mission: bringing easy, affordable healthcare to more people while bolstering our best-in-class reputation in clinical care."

The partnership is currently in effect and members nationwide now have access to premium-quality care from NextCare clinics.

About Redirect Health

Redirect Health is a versatile platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees. Holding this mission at its forefront, Redirect Health provides personalized 24/7 access and financial consistency to members across the United States.

Redirect Health offers unparalleled, nationwide healthcare plans and strategies through its EverydayCARE® Suite, as well as a network of multi-specialty primary care clinics in its headquarter state, Arizona.

To learn more, visit www.RedirectHealth.com.

About NextCare

NextCare is one of the nation's largest providers of urgent care and occupational medical services. With 170+ clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming, we offer exceptional, affordable care to patients across the country. NextCare is comprised of three different urgent care brands, and we are always looking to expand our family of brands. For more information on NextCare, visit https://nextcare.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redirect Health