LP and the LP Foundation Donate Over $680,000 in 2022 to Support Local Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is proud to announce that the company donated more than $680,000 in 2022 through its LP Foundation and other corporate giving initiatives. The LP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has five philanthropic programs: Grants and Sponsorships, Disaster Relief, Community Mill Grants, Employee Nonprofit Board Sponsorships, and the Employee Charitable Giving Match Program.

The LP Foundation's philanthropic focus aligns closely with LP's vision, values, and purpose of Building a Better World™. Donations are directed at nonprofits and public schools within the following categories: housing, environment, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

"Supporting our communities is at the heart of the Foundation's work," said LP Foundation President Breeanna Straessle. "In 2022, we continued that mission by providing more than 100 grants for initiatives important to our LP communities. In addition to our existing giving areas, housing, environment and DEI, we streamlined our educational category to focus on educating students on STEM and STEM careers. We are also extremely proud of our new national nonprofit sponsorship with the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program, which helps us to make a greater impact across the country."

In 2022, the LP Foundation unveiled a national nonprofit partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program, which builds specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for the nation's most severely wounded veterans. This year, the LP Foundation provided a $100,000 donation to R.I.S.E., complemented by LP products, donated by the company. These products will be used for new home construction for veterans participating in the program.

"We are so grateful to LP Foundation for their incredible support of our nation's heroes through our mission at the Gary Sinise Foundation," said Gary Sinise Foundation Executive Director Donna Palmer. "Their compassion will go to uplift our nation's most severely wounded heroes. And, in the spirit of our founder Gary Sinise, LP and the LP Foundation have inspired all of us through not only their cornerstone gift but going above and beyond and supplying product from their line as well. Simply incredible!"

This year, the LP Foundation consolidated its K-12 public education giving category to focus exclusively on STEM education in public schools. After partnering with PENCIL as the PENCIL Box sponsor for 15 years, in 2022 PENCIL and the LP Foundation saw an opportunity to fill a gap for teachers and public school students by creating the LP Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Lending Library. This first-of-its-kind lending library in Nashville consists of specialized kits that teachers use to supplement STEAM lessons from physics to geology. Through LP's grant, PENCIL will equip every public middle school in Nashville with STEAM kits over the next two years. As a result, roughly 14,000 Metro middle school students will have greater access to free STEAM education.

Additional grants were issued this year to nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada, such as Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville; Hard Bargain Association; Rebuilding Together Nashville; Iron County Historical Museum; Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Alabama; Serving Souls; Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center; and Friends of the Library in Jasper, Texas, among many others.

Recently, the LP Foundation provided a $150,000 grant to the Thomasville Healthcare Foundation in support of the Thomasville Regional Medical Center near LP's Clarke County mill. The grant provides supplemental support to the facility which opened in 2020 mere weeks before COVID-19 put medical facilities under severe strain. The donation from the Foundation will be used to meet the hospital's needs for surgical equipment, medicine and other medical supplies.

In addition to LP's long tradition of community support, many of the company's employees are active members of their local communities, often volunteering their time and resources to support the needs of their communities. The foundation continued to support this work over the past year through its Employee Nonprofit Board Sponsorships and Employee Giving Match Programs. Since 2013, LP employees have personally contributed more than $455,000 to charitable organizations and educational institutions across North America, for which the LP Foundation has provided matching gifts totaling more than $500,000, including more than $50,000 in additional sponsorships for LP employees serving on the Board of Directors for nonprofit organizations.

"Supporting the LP Foundation's work are our more than 4,000 employees, who donated their time and expertise to help Building a Better World™ this year," Straessle said. "Our community contributions are amplified by their countless volunteer hours, and we are grateful for their support."



The LP Foundation was established in 1973 as a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the LP Foundation has donated more than $20 million to nonprofits and K-12 schools in the communities where LP operates.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

