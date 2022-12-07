Five New Articles Presented by Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Highlight People and Companies That Continue to Rise to Challenges

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features female pioneers in various fields, a cosmetics giant leading women's empowerment, and a successful Japanese industrialist in the U.S.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI2fl_JTJHXxLM.jpg

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI1fl_BaQYus86.jpg



Experimental workshops combining the liberal arts with STEM education empower Japanese girls to break down social barriers.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/cultivate_global_steam_leaders.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022 Using Design Thinking to Cultivate Global STEAM LeadersExperimental workshops combining the liberal arts with STEM education empower Japanese girls to break down social barriers.



A Japanese evolutionary biologist explains the fascination of unraveling the mysteries of life with cutting-edge science.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/untold_stories_of_evolution.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022 Discovering the Untold Stories of Evolution: One Woman's ChallengeA Japanese evolutionary biologist explains the fascination of unraveling the mysteries of life with cutting-edge science.



A sake brewer in Hiroshima has created a new, world-class sake brand that reflects the local nature and culture of the region.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/hiroshima_sake_brewer.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022 How a Hiroshima Sake Brewer Revived Her Family's BreweryA sake brewer inhas created a new, world-class sake brand that reflects the local nature and culture of the region.



Shiseido , a global company with a 150-year history and unique corporate culture, has become a pioneer in promoting gender equality.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/championing_female_empowerment.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022 The Cosmetics Giant Championing Female EmpowermentShiseidoculture, has become a pioneer in promoting gender equality.



Dr. Hiroyuki Fujita, founder and CEO of Quality Electrodynamics (QED) in Ohio , shares his philosophy that led him to success and respect in the U.S. community.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/japanese_innovator_gives_back_to_america.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022 Successful Japanese Innovator Gives Back to AmericaDr. Hiroyukishares his philosophy that led him to success and respect in the U.S. community.

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

