UF and Overjet Partner to Develop Dental AI Education Program

The program introduces students of the UF College of Dentistry to AI for radiograph interpretation and includes access to Overjet's proprietary AI Teaching Clinic.

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Florida College of Dentistry today announced its collaboration with Overjet to empower the next generation of dentists with artificial intelligence to enhance clinical decision-making and patient communication.

The Overjet Dental AI Education Program includes an Introduction to AI lecture series and the Overjet AI Teaching Clinic, a hands-on learning environment that enables dental students to improve their diagnostic and case presentation skills.

Overjet is the industry leader in dental AI with its ground-breaking, FDA-cleared technology to detect cavities and quantify bone level measurements on dental X-rays. The AI-powered analysis and annotations create an accurate diagnostic tool and transform traditional grayscale radiographs by adding color, quantification and clarity.

"Our goal is to equip future dentists with the technology and knowledge they need to best serve the community and promote optimal oral health, and this gift from Overjet will help ensure that goal is achieved," said A. Isabel Garcia, D.D.S., M.P.H., the dean of the UF College of Dentistry.

"This partnership enables students to have access to AI-powered technology designed to help them diagnose accurately and confidently, enhance their clinical skills, and elevate their ability to effectively communicate their findings to patients," said Teresa Dolan, D.D.S., M.P.H., the chief dental officer at Overjet, and a professor and dean emeritus of the UF College of Dentistry.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing healthcare, and its application in radiographic interpretation and dental instruction is just beginning," said Anita Gohel, B.D.S., Ph.D., the chair of the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Diagnostic Sciences at the UF College of Dentistry and a past president of the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Radiology. "We are proud to be on the leading edge of dental education and to have access in real-time to new breakthroughs in dental AI through the Overjet teaching clinic and lecture series."

The University of Florida is making artificial intelligence the centerpiece of an initiative to fuel innovation across the curriculum, turning UF into a national leader in AI, and playing a crucial role in the transformation of Florida's economy into a diversified, technology-driven, high-wage economy.

About the University of Florida College of Dentistry

Established in 1972, the UF College of Dentistry is a global leader in dental education, research, patient care and service. It provides dental and oral health services for the community at its clinics in Gainesville, Hialeah, St. Petersburg, Naples and Wildlight. To learn more, visit dental.ufl.edu .

About Overjet

Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into clinical and operational workflows. To learn more, visit overjet.com .

