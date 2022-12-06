SteriPack Group Enhances Medical Design Capabilities with Acquisition of Kinneir Dufort

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer serving the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic markets, has acquired Kinneir Dufort (KD), a Bristol UK based, user-centered design and product development firm.

The addition of KD geographically expands SteriPack's design, development, human factors research & engineering capabilities creating a European R&D Centre of Excellence.

Globally, SteriPack now has over 150 specialist staff dedicated to medical device and life science product design and development, providing an integrated and holistic service from product origination through to volume manufacturing.

"KD will further augment SteriPack's global Design and Development team, and importantly, by leveraging our best-in-class manufacturing operations across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, provide current and future customers enhanced options to better meet their specific needs," said Andrew McLean, President & CEO of SteriPack Group.

Kinneir Dufort's CEO, Merle Hall added, "By joining the SteriPack Group, we are able to accelerate KD's journey; creating new opportunities for both our team and our business by increasing our expertise and, through our work, making a difference to an expanded client base. We're delighted to be joining forces with a business that shares our culture, values and purpose."

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack is a flexible and responsive global contract manufacturer providing comprehensive partner solutions for medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical combination products. SteriPack offers a full suite of integrated product lifecycle solutions, including contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and injection molding services. SteriPack supports its customers from initial concept, design & development to product realization, including product lifecycle management solutions such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization, and supply chain management.

Learn more at steripackgroup.com.

About Kinneir Dufort

Kinneir Dufort is a user-centered design and product development consultancy. With over 45 years' experience, we discover, design and develop innovative solutions for our clients.

Read more at kinneirdufort.com.

