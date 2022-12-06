Foresters Financial expands its Accidental Death Term Insurance to six more states

Accidents are the fourth leading cause of death overall in the United States[1]

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™(Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose, and wellness, today announces the US[2] expansion of its Prepared II Accidental Death Term Insurance, [3] focused on the needs of underserved everyday families. It represents a new take on Foresters previous Accidental Death Term Insurance product, [4] with more coverage and a simple application and decisioning process. Now it is also available in six more states including Arkansas, California, North Dakota, New Jersey, New Mexico and Oregon.

Prepared II provides affordable, simplified-issue[5] Accidental Death Term Insurance available from issue age 18 to 70,[6] with coverage up to $500,000 and level premiums to age 80. It also offers up to three optional riders - Waiver of Premium Rider (Accident Only), Disability Income Rider (Accident Only), and Return of Premium Rider.

Prepared II may be of particular interest to those currently undecided on traditional life insurance, but who are seeking the benefits of protection. Foresters insureds are also members with access to our suite of benefits focused on enriching the lives of families and their communities.

"Foresters Prepared II Accidental Death Term Insurance is simple and affordable protection that may help secure your family's financial future in case of an unexpected circumstance, and we are pleased to offer this product in six more states and for the first time in New Jersey," said JS Ledoux, Head of Product Management. "You can't predict when an accident will happen, but you can be prepared. With accidental death protection up to $500,000, Prepared II can help shield those you love from the financial hardships caused by a death from an accident."

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters goal is to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits[7] include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation service to prepare wills, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the U.S., Canada, and UK by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized sales processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored insurance protection to members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters joined forces with Canada Protection Plan in 2020 to add being a leading life insurance distributor to its Canadian business. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 21 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. [8]

For information purposes only.

Foresters Financial, Foresters and Helping Is Who We Are, are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters.

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death [2] Initially available in AL, AR, AZ, CT, FL, GA, IL, KY, MD, MI, MO, NC, OH, OK, TN, TX, WA, WI, WV. Effective December 3, 2022 it is also available in AR CA, ND NJ, NM and OR. [3] Foresters products and their riders may not be available or approved in all states and are subject to underwriting approval, limitations, contract terms and conditions, and state variations. Refer to the applicable Foresters Life Product Guide and the insurance contract for your state for these terms and conditions. Certificates underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters, a fraternal benefit society. [4] "Accidental death" and "injury" are defined terms, and subject to the terms including exclusions, in the insurance contract. [5] Insurability depends on the answers to the application questions. [6] For CA, NJ, and SC, the issue ages for the Proposed insured are 18-64. [7] Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice. [8] The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 4, 2022, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

