Randstad Sourceright Named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2022 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for CWS and MSP

Company recognized for footprint, scalability, and innovation of its solutions that help businesses acquire the qualified contingent talent they need.

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in five categories of NelsonHall's "NEAT vendor evaluation for contingent workforce services (CWS) and managed service program (MSP). "

Randstad Sourceright was recognized as a Leader in the Overall, Geographic Footprint & Scalability, Services Procurement/SOW, Services Innovation and Technology Innovation categories, highlighting the strength of its CWS and MSP solutions in helping businesses optimize their use of contingent workers to meet key strategic goals.

"As more businesses turn to contingent talent to remain agile in today's complex talent landscape and address areas of critical skills shortages, Randstad Sourceright is pleased to deliver data-driven contingent workforce solutions that help them make well-informed decisions on how to get work done by attracting flexible talent with the right capabilities, in the right locations, in the right modes of employment and at the right cost," said Michael Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "We are honored that we have been named a Leader for our CWS and MSP solutions by NelsonHall. Such recognition validates the hard work the team puts into developing these offerings, while encouraging us to continue driving innovation across the holistic talent ecosystem."

NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) is a method by which strategic sourcing managers can evaluate outsourcing vendors and is part of NelsonHall's Speed-to-Source initiative. The NEAT tool sits at the front-end of the vendor screening process and consists of a two-axis model: assessing vendors against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' to buy-side organizations and their 'ability to meet client future requirements.' The latter axis is a pragmatic assessment of the vendor's ability to take clients on an innovation journey over the lifetime of their next contract.

Vendors are categorized as Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, or Major Players and scoring is based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing of vendor clients.

Nikki Edwards, principal analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice, said, "Randstad Sourceright enables organizations to meet future business and talent needs by creating value through proven processes and high-output technology to deliver efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. An agile approach that goes beyond geographical boundaries, while bringing together different mixes of programs to meet an organization's maturity level, has also contributed to the company's CWS and MSP solutions earning their position as a Leader."

Randstad Sourceright's Leader designation in five market segments reflects its advanced capabilities in CWS and MSP staffing, including employer branding, talent marketing, direct sourcing, talent pooling, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Featuring as a Leader in the Technology Innovation market segment reflects Randstad Sourceright's ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to clients, with specific capability in delivering innovation through continued investment in market-leading technology. This covers developments in platforms, data, analytics, and any proprietary or third-party technology or tools used to underpin or enhance the CWS & MSP hiring process.

Additionally, the company's ranking as a Leader in the Services Procurement/SOW category impressively follows the launch earlier this year of Services Procurement 360 – an enhanced statement of work (SOW) management service.

For more information about Randstad Sourceright's MSP solutions, click here . To learn more about its SOW solutions, click here .

About Randstad Sourceright:

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 24.6 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. For more information, visit www.randstadsourceright.com .

