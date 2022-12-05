ITRI to Exhibit Innovations in Sports, Fitness, AI, Robotics and ICT at CES 2023 and Sports and Fitness at CES Unveiled Las Vegas

) athletic armband for continuous real-time measurement of electric signals from muscles without direct skin contact. This sports armband can measure muscle strength in professional training, providing information including the order of muscle activation, the level of fatigue and injury alerts through an app. The wearable design includes flexible hybrid electronics (

ITRI's sports and fitness technologies at CES 2023 and CES Unveiled Las Vegas include: - iSportWeaR is a wearable device that monitors physiological data and provides health analysis and management during exercise. It uses ITRI's non-contact low-power radar sensing technology and sends an alert when it detects abnormal heart or breathing rates. iSportWeaR is easy to use with one-step installation and is compatible with various wearables and sports gear such as sunglasses and bike handlebar grips. - The Digital Twin for Sport Guidance with Vital Sign Sensing is the world's first virtual coach for indoor bike and flywheel training using contactless detection technology and big data analytics to provide advice on breathing, biomechanics and coordination. The system measures respiratory rate via thermal sensing and includes a depth camera for skeletal imaging and motion tracking. It compares collected data with the statistics of world-class cyclists and offers instructions to regulate breathing and improve riding postures. - iMetaWeaR is a smart clothing technology enabling haptic feedback via multi-position electrical stimulation to create an enhanced metaverse experience for users playing virtual sports such as boxing and fencing. Dry, washable fabric-based electrodes are screen printed into somatosensory garments, eliminating the need for adhesive electrodes. The elastic feature and customized design offer high comfort, and the robust control mode allows for stimulation variations in an immersive environment. - The Athletic Armband for Contactless EMG Detection is a capacitive electromyography ( EMG ) athletic armband for continuous real-time measurement of electric signals from muscles without direct skin contact. This sports armband can measure muscle strength in professional training, providing information including the order of muscle activation, the level of fatigue and injury alerts through an app. The wearable design includes flexible hybrid electronics ( FHE ) and redistribution layer ( RDL ) technologies, and the sensing distance is up to 0.3 mm.