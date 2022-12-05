FIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY PARTNERS WITH COLLEGE AVE STUDENT LOANS TO OFFER HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCING SOLUTIONS

First Bank & Trust becomes the largest Virginia-headquartered bank based on assets to partner with College Ave, providing local families access to private loans for higher education

ABINGDON, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company announces its partnership with College Ave Student Loans, a leading student loan fintech lender, to offer student loan and student loan refinancing products. For local families pursuing higher education, the referral-based partnership provides access to college financing through a trusted partner in the student loan industry.

College Ave Student Loans logo (PRNewswire)

College Ave's student loans, parent loans, grad loans and refinancing options feature competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms. The company simplifies the student loan process, with an application that takes less than three minutes to complete, on average. Like First Bank & Trust, College Ave offers a customer-centric approach to lending, providing resources and tools to help families plan and budget for the next stage of their child's life.

"Helping families in rural communities access higher education is vital to advancing the future of many of the regions we serve," said Raleigh Hayter, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at First Bank & Trust Company. "In regions with pronounced income disparities, many families can't avoid borrowing to cover the cost of higher education. We've always offered options to save for college, but offering a reputable solution for our customers to access higher education loans is the next step toward ensuring we are able to serve the wholistic financial needs of our communities. By partnering with College Ave, we are able to connect our customers with a wide variety of solutions we wouldn't otherwise be able to provide."

"College is a big investment for families. Where students borrow and how graduates refinance matters," said Joe DePaulo, CEO, and Co-Founder of College Ave Student Loans. "At College Ave, we share First Bank & Trust Company's commitment in providing innovative financial solutions and putting customers first. Through our great products, flexible repayment options and outstanding customer service, we deliver on supporting families' goals for postsecondary education."

First Bank & Trust Company's partnership with College Ave is limited to the loan application and approval process. All student loans will be issued and serviced by College Ave.

For more information, visit https://www.firstbank.com/student-loans

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

About College Ave Student Loans

College Ave Student Loans started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading fintech lending company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best in class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: www.collegeavestudentloans.com

College Ave Student Loans Media Contact

Ashley Collazo, Duffy & Shanley, Inc., acollazo@duffyshanley.com, (401) 274-0001

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Widner

Vice President – Marketing

276-285-0293

kpruitt@firstbank.com

First Bank & Trust Company logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bank & Trust Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company