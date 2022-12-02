Windings Inc. Announces the Acquisition of McCully Corporation

Windings acquired McCully on November 30th, 2022 and represents an opportunity for Windings to better serve our customers in target industries on the West Coast.

NEW ULM, Minn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WINDINGS INC is a leading global manufacturer of precision engineered motors and motor components and has been a provider of electromagnetic motor solutions for over 50 years.

Windings acquired McCully on November 30th, 2022 to better serve our customers in target industries on the West Coast.

Established in 1978 McCully provides engineering and manufacturing services in high technology electric motor applications. Similar to Windings, McCully is ISO9001/AS9100 certified and manufactures electro-magnetic parts used by leading international companies in space, defense, and commercial aircraft industries.

Having a location in California will enable Windings to accelerate deliveries to customers in the Western USA and expand capacity nationwide. McCully shares Winding's commitment to quality and aligns well with Windings' strong employee centered culture.

"This is an exciting time for the team at McCully and our customers. Windings enhances our inhouse production strengths and expands our supply channels. They add a proven design capability that is integrated with production. This not only allows us to offer more solutions but speeds development. And, best of all, they love their workers as much as we do!"

-Dan Snyder, President of McCully Corporation

"Our combination enhances virtually every element of our business. It will broaden our platforms to provide optimized electromagnetic solutions for performance critical applications in our industries. We are confident that together we can generate long-term, sustainable value for our employee owners and superior products to our customers."

-Heather Braimbridge-Cox, President, and CEO of Windings Inc.

About Windings Inc.

Windings, Inc. is an employee-owned company headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. Founded in 1965, Windings provides engineered electromagnetic solutions, including custom rotor and stator components, motors, and generators, for critical applications in a variety of industries. We pride ourselves as leaders and full-service providers in the designing, testing, and manufacturing of electric motors, and related components including rotors, stators, lamination stacks, and insulation systems. Windings partners closely with clients throughout the product development process to provide tailored solutions that are optimized for performance and production. Learn more at https://www.windings.com/. For more information about Windings or this transaction contact Rob Zaun – Director of Marketing at 507-225-1134 or email to robert.zaun@windings.com.

