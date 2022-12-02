GWM Holds 2022 Overseas Conference, Revealing Latest Global Strategy

BAODING, China, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, GWM held its 2022 overseas conference titled ONE GWM • LIGHT THE WORLD in Bangkok, Thailand. GWM revealed the global brand building and product layout, and further clarified its brand strategy.

Over 200 distributors from more than 50 countries and regions attended the event, such as Australia, GCC, and ASEAN.

Mu Feng, President of GWM, announced the new brand strategy to the global partners, that is, the brand will develop clustered channels and global big single product around the concept "ONE GWM"; meanwhile, it will increase investment in R&D based on its forest ecosystem, so as to accelerate the brand's transformation into a global intelligent technology company, and build a world-wide layout of R&D facilities.

GWM continued the growth in overseas markets even during the repeated pandemic outbreaks and chip shortages. In October 2022, the total sales volume abroad topped 20,000, a YoY growth of 49.6%. From January to October, the cumulative sales of GWM exceeded 130,000 units, with a YoY increase of 18.6%, underscoring the brand's growing strength in globalization.

GWM has already laid out a number of new energy products in the world, showing its leading strength in smart and new energy vehicles, and consolidating the global influence of GWM's new energy products. With a charted course for the future iteration of new energy models, it will also launch advanced intelligent and new energy products to meet users' demand for green travel in the global market.

Grasping consumer demand in a profound manner, GWM will improve satisfaction among global users through innovation in category and marketing. According to Parker Shi, Vice President of GWM, the brand plans to invest more resources in activities, such as fan carnivals, shopping festivals for cars, and sports games-based marketing, along with a deeper dive into markets of different categories with dozens of vehicles of its five major sub-brands, namely HAVAL, TANK, PICKUP, WEY, and ORA. In doing so, GWM hopes to add to its attraction to more potential users.

At the event, the representative from GWM Thailand shared the branch's local experience in successful operations. Through a unique operation model that combines the Online to Offline measure for information inquiry and on-site experience, together with a Door to Door service, it facilitates users' car purchase process. This new ecological path of the branch has become a model for GWM's successful operation in overseas markets.

Bolstered by advanced technologies, GWM will pace up in overseas expansion in an all-round way, promoting its products, technologies, services, and others along the full industrial chains to be launched in overseas markets. As the brand builds up a global influence, it will fulfill the demand of global users together with its distributors worldwide.

