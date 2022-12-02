CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE THREE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS: NCV, NCZ, CBH

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), and Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), announced the following distributions on their respective common shares:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NCV $0.0425 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 February 1, 2023 NCV $0.0425 February 10, 2023 February 13, 2023 March 1, 2023 NCV $0.0425 March 10, 2023 March 13, 2023 April 3, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NCZ $0.0375 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 February 1, 2023 NCZ $0.0375 February 10, 2023 February 13, 2023 March 1, 2023 NCZ $0.0375 March 10, 2023 March 13, 2023 April 3, 2023

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date CBH $0.0460 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 February 1, 2023 CBH $0.0460 February 10, 2023 February 13, 2023 March 1, 2023 CBH $0.0460 March 10, 2023 March 13, 2023 April 3, 2023

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Voya Investment Management is the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end fund section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Funds' annual report. A copy of the Funds' most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

