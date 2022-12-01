LangleyCyber Named Startup of the Year and Cybersecurity Leader by Campaigns & Elections

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LangleyCyber , a full-service cyber security firm, was named Cybersecurity Leader and Startup of the Year in the 2022 CampaignTech Awards. Campaigns & Elections recognizes exceptional leaders in the field of political campaign technology, digital strategy, tactics, and techniques across 15 categories.

"LangleyCyber is honored to be recognized for our work over the past year," said LangleyCyber Chief Executive Officer Ted Chiodo. "We founded LangleyCyber because we saw a gap in the field. Organizations, nonprofits, philanthropies and political groups didn't have the security they needed to ensure their safety, and we are proud of our work to fend off malicious actors and protect the organizations at the heart of our democratic process."

"As a CampaignTech Award winner LangleyCyber has demonstrated that they're an industry leader who sets the bar in political campaign technology," said Shane Greer, Co-Owner/Co-Publisher of Campaigns & Elections.

LangleyCyber's approach is grounded in the expertise that was used to defend recent national campaigns against foreign actors. The firm's strategists have a unique and field-tested 360-degree awareness of cyber offensive and defensive capabilities. The firm uses unique experience, tools, and tactics created by its founders to offer its clients an unmatched advantage against hostile actors. To learn more, visit https://www.langleycyber.com

View original content:

SOURCE LangleyCyber