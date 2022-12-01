CANDLE LOVERS REJOICE: BATH & BODY WORKS ANNUAL CANDLE DAY IS BACK!

Retailer announces details for the beloved candle sale and brand-created national holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most highly anticipated shopping event of the year for Bath & Body Works customers and candle aficionados is making its return for 2022. Annual Candle Day, now in its 11th year, is back and better than ever. This year's event features an exclusive Candle Day assortment, My Bath & Body Works Rewards Member exclusive early access and the lowest 3-wick candle price of the year.

Bath & Body Works will celebrate its 2022 Annual Candle Day Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 .

Bath & Body Works will celebrate its 2022 Annual Candle Day Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. During the event all 3-wick candles will be $9.95 (retail value: $25.50–$32.50), marking a return to pre-pandemic Candle Day pricing, which is a decrease from the previous year's sale price.

"Annual Candle Day has become a beloved holiday tradition for Bath & Body Works customers for more than a decade," said Jamie Sohosky, Chief Marketing Officer at Bath & Body Works. "This holiday season, we know quality and value matter more than ever to our customers. When planning Candle Day 2022 it was important to not only offer an expansive and exciting assortment, but also ensure customers could buy a candle for less than $10. We truly wanted to make it easier for customers to gift their loved ones the World's Best 3-wick Candle — and of course, treat themselves to a few!"

Also new this this year, Bath & Body Works is giving members of its loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards, exciting new Candle Day perks. In addition to earning points for every Candle Day purchase, members will also be able to participate in Early Access for Candle Day and shop the event first, both through the My Bath & Body Works Rewards App and online at bathandbodyworks.com. Member only early access is Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight EST. Customers who aren't currently enrolled should sign up for the My Bath & Body Works loyalty program prior to the event to take advantage of the program's most exciting benefit of the year.

Over the course of its 11-year history, millions of Americans have shopped the once-a-year event, with many customers planning for the shopping event months in advance. Candle Day spurs social media conversation and online search traffic as early as July each year and is consistently a top Google search trend throughout the event. The event also drives outsized traffic to stores in droves, with lines reminiscent of Black Friday.

"Candle Day is more than just shopping," said Bonnie Diczhazy, My Bath & Body Works Rewards member and 10-time Candle Day shopper. "It's a way to connect with friends and family, experience new fragrances and participate in a joyous event with other candle lovers!"

WHAT'S NEW FOR CANDLE DAY 2022

My Bath & Body Works Rewards Loyalty Program

This year's Candle Day is the first since the nationwide launch of My Bath & Body Works Rewards, giving members the opportunity to earn rewards for their Candle Day purchases and highly sought-after early access to shop the event first!

Candle Day Assortment and Exclusives

As part of this year's Candle Day, customers will be able to shop more than 150 candles across 120 Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, including nearly 40 limited-edition candles dropping exclusively for the event. New candles arriving for Candle Day include:

Never-before-smelled blends that combine two famous fragrances to create a new, one-of-a-kind scent, like Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla + Hot Cocoa and Cream.

Several coveted and highly requested returning fragrances like French Baguette, Banana Bundt Cake and Candied Maple Bacon.

The return of Candle bestsellers like Peach Bellini and Merry Cookie in exclusive new designs. As well as beloved fine fragrances, like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Ocean, so customers can fill their rooms with the scent of their favorite perfume or cologne.

5 TIPS FOR SLEIGHING CANDLE DAY

Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards loyalty program for exclusive early access and first dibs at checking those must-have candles off your list! Choose where you plan to shop and take advantage of extended store hours ! The sale will be available in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide and online at bathandbodyworks.com while supplies last. Make your list (and check it twice!). Pre-shop online or in store to scout out and pick your favorite scents so you know exactly what you're shopping for — and be sure to leave some room for a few new essentials you might find along the way. For a gift that wows, pair a 3-wick candle with a decorative candle holder to create a festive holiday statement for their home. Join the fun by sharing Candle Day hauls and shopping squad selfies with #CandleDay and tagging @bathandbodyworks.

WHAT YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS 3-WICK CANDLES

More than 120 exclusive fragrances across dozens of design styles to choose from!

The 3-Wick design creates an even melt pool that delivers an amazing, room-filling fragrance experience.

Soy wax blend formula with natural essential oils that keeps the candles consistent from beginning to end — no wax residue, just great fragrance until the very end.

Quality lead-free wicks, each specifically selected from more than 50 designs and precisely placed in each candle, ensuring a gentle flame and even fragrance experience.

To experience Bath & Body Works' 3-wick candles, visit your local Bath & Body Works store or go to bathandbodyworks.com. For safe candle usage instructions, visit Bath & Body Works' Candle Safety Tips.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

