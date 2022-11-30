Wounded Warrior Project Earns U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor recognized Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as a 2022 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award winner for being a veteran employer of choice.

The U.S. Dept. of Labor honored Wounded Warrior Project with its HIRE Vets Platinum Award. (PRNewswire)

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes employers for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain our nation's veterans. For WWP, part of that recognition highlights a workforce made up of nearly 40% veterans.

"It is a privilege to be recognized again by the U.S. Department of Labor," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "The HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award spotlights Wounded Warrior Project's commitment to honor and empower veterans."

Learn how Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans in their transition to civilian careers.

WWP received the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion in 2021. This year, the Department of Labor identified criteria that lifted WWP to the Platinum Medallion, including a pay differential program to offset income during guard or reserve service, a tuition reimbursement program, and a veteran employee retention threshold.

In 2020, WWP launched the Veterans Engagement Team (VET), which includes a diverse group of veteran teammates around the country who help support each other and new veterans joining the organization. It helps WWP's veteran employees with advice, answers to questions, and promotes growth and long-term success.

Wounded Warrior Project started in 2003 with a simple mission to deliver comfort items to injured service members at their hospital bedside. In the nearly 20 years since, WWP has grown to provide life-saving programs and services in mental and brain health, career counseling, advocacy, physical health and wellness, connection, and long-term rehabilitative care.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project