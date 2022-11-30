We Are Sharing Hope SC and New England Donor Services Announce Partnership

OPO's Come Together to Support Growth

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is proud to announce a new partnership with New England Donor Services (NEDS), the organ procurement organization (OPO) that serves the New England region. NEDS will support the Communications Center at SHSC, a crucial 24/7 operation dedicated to handling immediate live-saving donations.

SHSC has experienced unprecedented growth over the last several years and NEDS will provide collaborative support to the SHSC Communications Center, ensuring processes remain efficient, effective and uphold the mission to heal and save lives through organ and tissue donation across South Carolina.

"We are excited to have our teams collaborate and enable an environment of shared learning while creating a professional resource across our organizations. The support from NEDS is valuable in our mission to best serve the people of South Carolina" said Dave DeStefano, President and CEO of We Are Sharing Hope SC.

SHSC and NEDS share the same vision and mission and this partnership will provide the means for both organizations to positively impact and honor the legacy and generosity of donor heroes and their families. This collaboration is another shining example of the OPO community's dedication to continuously improving and providing the highest level of service to families and communities across the United States.

"NEDS and SHSC share a commitment to deliver on our common mission to save and heal lives through donation. We believe this collaboration will be effective towards that goal by combining our expertise to improve quality and derive cost efficiencies in the hospital referral and potential donor screening process." said Alexandra Glazier, CEO of New England Donor Services.

SHSC is South Carolina's non-profit, federally designated organ, and tissue recovery service. SHSC's teams across the state make the gift of life possible in SC by honoring donor legacies and facilitating life-saving donations at every hospital in the state. Learn more at www.SharingHopeSC.org

New England Donor Services coordinates organ and tissue donation in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, the eastern counties of Vermont and Bermuda. Through its federally designated organ procurement organization and its centralized tissue donation services operation, NEDS serves thousands of donor families each year who have generously made the decision to donate and honors the wishes of those who registered as donors and gave the gift of life. NEDS works with nearly 200 hospitals and serves 14 million people in the region, screening nearly 50,000 potential donor referrals annually. Working with the donor families, NEDS staff lead donation authorization discussions, maintains medical support of potential donors, coordinates recovery surgeries, allocates organs according to the national transplant waiting list and directs transport of organs to transplant centers and tissues to processors. Learn more about NEDS at www.neds.org .

