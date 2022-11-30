Vital Proteins Appoints Jill Abbott as New Chief Marketing Officer 

Former PepsiCo Executive Brings Extensive CPG Experience to Drive Growth of Leading Wellness Brand

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vital Proteins®, the leader in collagen*, announces the appointment of Jill Abbott as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Abbott will spearhead Vital Proteins' global marketing and brand strategy to accelerate the brand's growth as the company expands to new international markets and further diversifies its product offerings.

Vital Proteins Logo (PRNewswire)

"Jill is a well-respected, savvy marketing leader with a proven track record of innovating and growing brands," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins. "I'm thrilled to have Jill join Vital Proteins to further extend our market leadership as a global wellness brand."

Abbott brings two decades of marketing expertise to Vital Proteins, having spent most of her career leading the Gatorade brand at PepsiCo where she cemented the brand's role as a catalyst for athletic performance and reinvigorated the brand as a sports innovator. During her tenure at Gatorade, Abbott served many roles, including leading consumer and athlete engagement to deliver best-in-class 360 marketing campaigns that ushered the company into its next generation of business growth. Abbott also held leadership positions at Bucketfeet and Boulder Brands.

"In under a decade, Vital Proteins rose to become the collagen category leader and a highly recognizable brand among everyday customers and celebrities alike," said Abbott. "I'm honored to bring the brand into its next chapter and grow Vital Proteins into a household name." Abbott was recognized on Advertising Age's list of "40 Under 40." She earned her B.A. in Anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis and later received an MBA from Georgetown University.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products that seamlessly fit into people's lives to help them move, look and feel their best. Founded in 2013, they've grown to be the leader in collagen by championing transparency, quality and clean ingredients. Today, Vital Proteins can be found in mass retailers, grocery stores, chain drug stores and natural food markets in more than 32 countries. Vital Proteins is anchored in the simple belief that Wellness is Vital, and is committed to evolve the industry to drive deeper inclusion, a better environmental footprint and increased access to nutrition knowledge. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vital Proteins