Peter Swire, Global Data Privacy Pioneer, Joins Privya's Advisory Board

A leader in privacy and cyberlaw since the rise of the Internet, Swire was the first person responsible for U.S. government-wide privacy policy, and shepherded creation of the HIPAA Privacy Rule

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privya, which enables companies to build data protection and compliance into the lifecycle of their products, has announced that Professor Peter Swire, a world-renowned leader in privacy and cyberlaw since the 1990s, has joined its executive advisory board.

Swire, who was the first person to have U.S. government-wide responsibility for privacy policy and who shepherded creation of the HIPAA Privacy Rule, said, "I believe Privya will be a global leader at building privacy into companies' code base, creating a unique opportunity to improve privacy compliance at scale."

Privya's AI-based technology identifies and maps data protection issues and potential violations early in the development process, ensuring that improper data handling practices are fixed before digital products are deployed. The platform suggests actionable measures to remedy new and existing issues in order to avoid violating data privacy regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA and CPRA.

In addition to his work on HIPAA, as Chief Counselor for Privacy to President Clinton, Swire chaired the White House task force for updating wiretap laws for the Internet age, and helped negotiate the U.S.-E.U. Safe Harbor agreement for trans-border data flows. He later advised President Obama on issues of privacy and economic policy, and co-chaired the global Do Not Track process for the World Wide Web Consortium, the main international standards organization for the World Wide Web.

Swire is currently senior counsel on Alston & Bird's Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy Team and holds the Elizabeth and Thomas Holder Chair at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business. He is a Senior Fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum and has served as a member of the National Academies' Forum on Cyber-Resiliency. An Andrew Carnegie Fellow, he has also received the Privacy Leadership Award from the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and been honored by the Future of Privacy Forum for Outstanding Academic Scholarship.

"Peter is one of the world's top leaders in the fields of health and data privacy regulations. His expertise and strategic understanding of the current privacy challenges will help ensure that Privya's product remains exceptionally accurate and advanced. We're thrilled to have him with us," says Uzy Hadad, co-founder and CEO of Privya.

Privya is an innovative AI-based solution ensuring that data protection and compliance are handled as part of the development life cycle, in order to prevent violations of any regulations, including GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, CPRA, NIST, and others. Privya bridges the gap between privacy professionals and engineers, and provides a centralized hub to manage and control privacy across cloud-native environments. Its cutting-edge privacy scanner abstracts the code and ties together all privacy issues into a SaaS-based management platform, by grouping together personal information (PI) usage, data usage, storage and third party integrations from a privacy compliance perspective. By serving as an agentless privacy management solution that can be onboarded non-intrusively, it enables visibility, both into legacy and new code at any stage of the software development lifecycle, and provides contextualized remediation plans.

