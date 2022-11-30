PATRÓN® Tequila Unveils Stunning New Campaign, Pays Tribute to its Artisans Who Lovingly Make PATRÓN® Tequila by Hand

'Our Hands' celebrates the passionate hands that use only three natural ingredients and a time-honored production process to masterfully craft the brand's super premium tequila

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, launches a new campaign, titled 'Our Hands'', demonstrating the brand's pride for authentic tequila production. Using only three ingredients — agave, water and yeast — and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality, PATRÓN is one of the few brands that still makes tequila the hard way - by hand, a painstaking process that's been used since the brand's inception. Shot at Hacienda PATRÓN in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico where PATRÓN is exclusively produced, the creative is anchored by the brand's commitment to craft and preserving tradition, featuring the real stars behind the scenes who put passion, dedication, and care into handcrafting its 100% naturally perfect tequila. The work, created by MullenLowe Los Angeles, heroes a group of PATRÓN Tequila's artisans – a jimador, tahona miller, fermenters, distillers, and bottlers – coming together to celebrate the art of making tequila by hand.

"With over 2,000 employees at Hacienda PATRÓN, our tequila is passionately handcrafted by our familia before it leaves the distillery," said Ronan Beirne, Global VP, PATRÓN Futures. "We're incredibly proud of the new 'Our Hands' creative because it illustrates how our dedicated PATRÓN artisans play such an important role in creating our super premium tequila through handcrafted techniques and small batch distilling methods, and by using only three, natural ingredients."

The new creative features imagery of the brand's iconic glass bottle, the agave fields where PATRÓN grows its 100% Blue Weber Agave, and the barrels in which the tequila is aged – but at center stage are powerful visuals of the hands that come together to make PATRÓN. To tell this story of passion and pride behind the traditional PATRÓN tequila-making process, the film uses music and visual performance art to bring to life the brand's ethos that every bottle of PATRÓN embodies – made by hand and crafted with passion. The artisans' hands are used as instruments to create the percussion of a soulful and energetic piece of music, paired with the elements and tools that represent PATRÓN Tequila's craft.

Watch the hero film here: https://youtu.be/gzT18PSsOQI

"The craftsmanship, creativity, and talent of our people has allowed us to constantly experiment, explore and create bold innovations whilst staying committed to our handcrafted production process," says Beirne. "At a time when families are coming together for the holidays, we're putting a spotlight on our own artisan 'familia' and championing the people who are the pulse of PATRÓN."

To showcase the power of creating by hand, PATRÓN partnered with talented Mexico-based designer Sandra Weil – who outfitted each tequila artisan in hand-cut, hand-sewn garments – and enlisted Grammy Award-winning artist and innovator, Andrés Levin who produced the film's sounds and music. For behind-the-scenes content, watch here: https://youtu.be/SRRf2G4bQDg

The live campaign is a multichannel celebration that begins with the film and extends into print, social, and OOH, allowing for the opportunity to tell masterful stories across a range of touchpoints.

To mix PATRÓN Tequila into your gatherings with family and friends this holiday season, visit Reserve Bar or www.patrontequila.com .

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

