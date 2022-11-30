New Study Published in MDPI Demonstrates Combination of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence Reduces Hot Flashes and Improves Psychological Well-Being in Women

New Study Published in MDPI Demonstrates Combination of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence Reduces Hot Flashes and Improves Psychological Well-Being in Women

Study Utilized XRHealth's VR-AI Technology on Women with Breast and Ovarian Cancer

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The results of a clinical trial using software from XRHealth, developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse, published in MDPI highlights that the combination of virtual reality and artificial intelligence reduces hot flashes and improves the overall psychological well-being of women with breast and ovarian cancer.

According to the CDC, each year in the United States alone 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and the American Cancer Society predicts that in 2022 19,880 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Female cancer survivors often experience hot flashes that can also cause difficulty sleeping and waking up with night sweats.

The study consisted of forty-two women, ranging in ages 25-60 that suffered from hot flashes and were receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, or estrogen blocking anticancer treatment. The patients used XRHealth VR-AI based technology consistently for 24 consecutive days, utilizing both the cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction that took place in a virtual winter wonderland setting. Patients were asked to self-report and assess hot flashes, psychiatric distress, illness perception, quality of sleep, and quality of life. Patients reported a significant reduction in the frequency of hot flashes, stress, psychiatric distress, sleep difficulties, and quality of life. The results demonstrated that VR-AI technology can markedly alleviate hot flashes and mental health conditions with those coping with breast and ovarian cancer. The study also highlighted the mind-body connection and the impact that it has on physical symptoms.

Some results from the study include:

Psychological distress dropped dramatically with 56.8% stating they are likely to be well before treatment and 78.4% after treatment. Additionally, 13.50% of participants experienced severe distress before treatment that later dropped to 5.40% post treatment.

70% of participants stated that the virtual reality environment helped them get back to their normal routine faster

97% enjoyed the virtual experience

84% of patients said they would like to use the technology daily

94% of users stated that they like using the technology at home

"The combination of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology is making a profound impact on healthcare treatments by working with the mind to alleviate bodily symptoms," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Through our extensive research, we are demonstrating the effectiveness of XR virtual therapy on patients with a myriad of conditions including breast and ovarian cancer."

The XRHealth platform enables clinicians to view and access data regarding patient progress so that healthcare outcomes are tangible and measured clinically as well as reported by patients. Patient therapy in a virtual environment can be measured more accurately than in a brick-and-mortar setting since the technology is able to capture and track unique insights.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

CONTACT:

DeeDee Rudenstein,

drudenstein@propelsc.com,

(267) 521-9654

View original content:

SOURCE XRHealth