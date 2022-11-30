FocusPoint Adds to U.S. Distribution, Appoints Brian Ralph as Managing Director

Ralph to Lead Global Consultant and Western U.S. Coverage

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FocusPoint Private Capital Group ("FocusPoint"), an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets, today announced the appointment of Brian Ralph as Managing Director, to lead global coverage of consultants and to primarily raise capital from institutions and high-net-worth platforms in the West and Midwest. Brian has been involved in raising capital in alternative strategies for over 20 years.

Prior to joining FocusPoint, Ralph previously held senior distribution roles at ITE Management and First Eagle Investment Management. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at JPMorgan Asset Management focusing on distribution of alternatives to asset owners of all types. Ralph has extensive experience in credit and income-related investment strategies which also fit well in the current market environment.

"We are very excited to have Brian join us to cover the Western U.S. and Midwest and to serve as our first dedicated global consultant lead. We have been very fortunate to build up a strong base of flagship clients and look forward to Brian further building on our unique platform's growth," said David Conrod, Chief Executive of FocusPoint. "Brian has a long history of raising alternative assets and throughout his career has consistently demonstrated strength in working with consultants and clients and we believe will add significant value to our global business platform," Conrod added.

"I look forward to contributing to FocusPoint's ongoing growth by providing investors and consultants access to high quality private capital markets strategies," Ralph said. "FocusPoint differentiates itself from other advisors through its long history of fundraising experience and expertise of its senior team as well as its access to best-of-breed private market managers and independent sponsors and I look forward to working with FocusPoint's clients to bring them superior advisory and fundraising guidance," Ralph added.

Before JPMorgan, Brian played professional baseball for four years and has an undergraduate degree in sociology and economics from Harvard University.

About FocusPoint Private Capital Group

FocusPoint Private Capital Group (https://www.fpcgllc.com/) was founded in 2010 by Guggenheim Partners David Conrod and Robert Mortimer. Headquartered in New York, the firm is an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in private capital markets and is wholly owned by LANDC Investment LLC. The firm raises capital for private funds and direct transactions.

FocusPoint operates as a FINRA regulated broker-dealer in the U.S. and is a member of SIPC.

About LANDC Investment LLC

LANDC Investment LLC (https://www.landcinv.com/) is a financial services firm which owns FocusPoint Private Equity Group.

FocusPoint Private Capital Group, an independent capital raising and advisory firm specializing in providing fundraising services to high quality General Partners, was acquired when LANDC was formed in 2014.

For Media:

Craig Allen,

Managing Principal

Allen & Associates Communications

P: +1 475 419 4468

craig.allen@aacomms.net

View original content:

SOURCE FocusPoint Private Capital Group