CYPHER LEARNING Personalizes Learning Experiences with Innovative Skills Development Features

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced the official launch of its innovative skills development features. This functionality, immediately available to users of both of the company's products, MATRIX LMS for Business and NEO LMS for K-20 , helps drive personalized learning journeys, tailored to learners' skills and needs.

CYPHER LEARNING's intelligent learning platform (ILP) personalizes the learning experience. Learners can set goals, receive individualized recommendations and next steps, and track their progress in mastering skills and competencies (as shown above). (PRNewswire)

The advanced features are staples of CYPHER LEARNING's intelligent learning platform (ILP). The company unveiled ILP earlier this year, inviting users to test out the new, intelligent features.

STI Education Services Group ( STI ESG ), one of the largest networks of schools in the Philippines, has helped drive learning success using CYPHER LEARNING's skills development capabilities.

"As an academic institution, we are dedicated to empowering our teachers with the skills and resources they need to become more effective mentors to their students," said Aisa Q. Hipolito, vice president for academics at STI. "With CYPHER LEARNING's new capabilities, our teachers can improve their own skills and knowledge — both of which are essential to supporting students' success. The new functionality benefits students in other ways too, enabling them to explore their interests and create individual learning goals based on their desired careers in the future. Teachers can track the progress of students and provide feedback and intervention, when necessary, to help students achieve their goals."

Educational institutions and businesses can take advantage of the following skills development features available in CYPHER LEARNING platforms to drive mastery of skills:

The ability to tag content and resources with competencies , so learners can achieve goals mapped to their roles, careers, educational standards and more.

Learners receive personalized recommendations , in the form of courses, groups and forums to join, learning paths and more that reflect their goals, background and previous accomplishments.

Instructors can automate daily tasks such as enrolling learners in courses or awarding points and badges to save time and make learning personalized.

Learners and their instructors can track goal progress from the main overview page.

Learners can participate in Q&A forums where they can ask questions and get support on achieving goals.

"Skills development features can also help bridge the gap between academics and industry — making students better prepared as they enter the job market," said Jenielyn Padernal, CYPHER LEARNING's global EdTech director. "Our platform can be populated with different job competencies from across industries, which educational institutions then map with their courses and curricula. When students set learning goals, the goals and related activities can equip them with the skills they'll need in their careers."

Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING, said: "Whether you're an employee or a student, learning is more useful and enjoyable when it's relevant to you. As we enable learners to set meaningful goals, we're also making it easier for them to achieve them. The learning process should be learner-centric, and at CYPHER LEARNING, we're committed to that approach."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING's intelligent learning platform and how it supports skills development and personalized learning, please visit www.cypherlearning.com/what-is-an-ilp .

