Curbio Appoints Olivia Mariani to Chief Marketing Officer

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents and their listing clients, today announced the promotion of Olivia Mariani to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Olivia Mariani, CMO of Curbio (PRNewswire)

Mariani has been with Curbio since October 2020, most recently serving as VP of Marketing. Prior to joining Curbio, she served in marketing leadership positions at several technology companies in the D.C. area, including Network for Good, Rosetta Stone and Fiscal Note.

"Under Olivia's leadership, marketing has become one of the leading drivers of Curbio's rocket ship-level growth. She has continued to take on increasing responsibilities and has proven herself as a rising star in marketing. Her experience and skillset will be invaluable to us as we prepare for another year of success and innovation in the PropTech space. I am thrilled to have Olivia as a key member of our executive team in her new capacity as CMO," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

Since joining Curbio, Mariani has spearheaded the development of Curbio's brand positioning, marketing channels, growth marketing initiatives and other go-to-market strategies. More recently she has been instrumental in developing the overall vision, strategy and direction of Curbio, a focus she will maintain as CMO.

"I couldn't be more honored and excited to be named Curbio's Chief Marketing Officer. The past two years that I have spent with the company have been nothing short of incredible, and I have enjoyed helping Curbio become the largest and fastest growing national home improvement company for realtors and their selling clients. I'm looking forward to using my personal success to take Curbio to its next level of success," said Mariani.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to get every listing market-ready and sold fast, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, it has become the only pre-listing home improvement solution on the market that saves real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients time, reduces their stress, and enables them to unlock the true value of their listings with ease. Using technology to power their solution, Curbio simplifies the process of getting any home ready for market, allowing them to sell faster and for top dollar, with all payment deferred until the home sells. Curbio is a trusted pre-listing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and leading brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

