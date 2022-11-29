Washington Trust Donates $22,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

Washington Trust Donates $22,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation today announced that it has made grants totaling $22,000 to assist hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT to support food acquisition efforts during the holiday season.

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation donated $1,000 to TAP-IN, a hunger relief organization based in Barrington, RI that serves residents of the East Bay, to support their holiday food procurement & distribution efforts. From L to R: Laurie Ward, TAP-IN volunteer; Matthew Raiche, VP, Regional Manager at Washington Trust; Marie Carreiro, TAP-IN volunteer; Michael Geoghegan, Jr., AVP, Branch Manager of the future Washington Trust branch in Barrington; and Shauna Hyde, TAP-IN volunteer. (PRNewswire)

"The holidays are a stressful time and with the costs for the most basic of necessities on the rise, we want to ensure our neighbors have food on the table," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "We're proud to once again support local hunger relief agencies and their efforts to assist those families in need."

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 22 organizations:

Barrington, RI : TAP-IN

Block Island, RI : Helping Hands of Block Island

Coventry, RI ; Coventry Community Food Bank

Cranston, RI : Comprehensive Community Action

Cumberland, RI : Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

East Greenwich, RI : East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Hope Valley, RI : RI Center Assisting Those in Need

Johnston, RI : Tri-County Community Action Agency

North Kingstown, RI : North Kingstown Food Pantry

North Providence, RI : Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry

Peace Dale, RI : Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Providence, RI : Better Lives Rhode Island

Rumford, RI : Bread of Life Food Pantry

Warwick, RI : Westbay Community Action

Westerly, RI : W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Burlington, MA : Greater Boston Food Bank

Needham, MA : Needham Community Council

Sharon, MA : HESSCO Elder Services

Glastonbury, CT : Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank

New Haven, CT : Christian Community Action

Pawcatuck, CT : Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

For more information about Washington Trust's commitment to the community, visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

The Washington Trust Company (PRNewsfoto/The Washington Trust Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company