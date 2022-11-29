Nearly 90% of Americans Say Receiving Holiday Cards Brings Them Joy

AmericanGreetings.com research uncovers Americans' preferences and habits with regards to sending and receiving holiday greeting cards

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most classic, timeless holiday traditions is the holiday greeting card. Households receive them every year from friends, family and coworkers alike. However, they've come a long way from the holiday greetings originated in the 1840s with Queen Victoria…and the landscape continues to change. As a leader in the Celebrations market, AmericanGreetings.com conducted a survey to uncover these changes in Americans' preferences and habits with regards to receiving and sending holiday cards.

Nearly everyone loves holiday cards! In fact, 89% of Americans say that receiving them brings them joy*. The good news: for the 2021 holiday season, 73% of Americans reported sending holiday cards and 60% say they send holiday cards every year.

Let's Get Digital

In addition to the number of people sending cards, the way of sending them has changed as well. With the pandemic creating shifts to more remote, online interactions—digital greeting cards are too becoming more popular. The research showed a nearly 50/50 split between people preferring to receive holiday cards in the mail versus digital (email, text or social media). And if given the option, 80% of respondents would like a card that could be created and sent digitally – but also printed.

"The findings indicate the tradition of sending holiday cards continues to be an important part of the season, but many are looking for a simpler, more personalized way of carrying out this holiday tradition," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "At American Greetings.com, we're taking this beloved tradition and adding a modern twist. This allows people to continue building on those meaningful connections, while delivering products that provide flexibility and customization to ease the stress that comes with holiday planning."

Products like Creatacard™ from American Greetings offer an easy-to-create, custom virtual greeting card that replicates the most-loved features of paper cards—but without the hassle of printing, addressing and postage. In a few easy steps, you can create, personalize (with names, messages and photos), and even sign your favorite digital cards. Then send in an email, text, messaging app or social post. You can even include a gift card. Plus, if needed, you can print your card from home. And with 74% of respondents preferring holiday greetings with personal photos and 87% enjoying personal messages and stories, Creatacard provides the opportunity to create a personalized holiday card that your loved ones will truly enjoy.

Plan Ahead or Procrastinate?

The holidays involve a lot of preparation. When it comes to cards, 1/3 begin their planning two to three months ahead with only 9% procrastinating until the week of. Despite all the planning, most Americans (40%) send holiday cards two to three weeks before the holidays and those few (2%) last-minute types even send after the holiday is over. Better late than never, right?

"We know the holiday season can be stressful and busier than other times of the year," adds Matousek. "Our goal is to help ease that stress and bring the creative side of holiday cards back into the home. With our digital product offering, busy families can create and send fun and personalized holiday cards with ease."

In addition to Creatacard virtual greetings, for one price American Greetings digital subscribers have the ability to send an unlimited number of all American Greetings ecards, including SmashUps video greetings, Pics & Wishes and more. American Greetings digital subscriptions are available at $6.99 per month, $29.99 per year or $39.99 for two years.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™.

* Survey Methodology:

This random survey of 1,000 Americans was commissioned by AmericanGreetings.com in October 2022. It was conducted by market research company Pollfish.

