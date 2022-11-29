LucidLink Expands Connected Creativity Strategy with Autodesk Flame Qualification

The Company's Filespaces Solution Enables Flame Artists to Improve Speed and Efficiency of Teams Collaborating on High-End Finishing and VFX

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , a global leader in remote collaboration software for creative teams, announced their qualification as a trusted and reliable solution for media-driven workflows with the Autodesk® Flame® Family of products.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

Filespaces provides teams with a workflow experience that matches the speed and efficiency that Autodesk Flame® brings.

LucidLink Filespaces is the latest high-performance cloud file service and storage solution self-qualified for use with the Flame Family of products for feature, episodic, and TV commercial finishing and visual effects.

"Media production projects are executed by teams and freelancers distributed across the globe, so having shared access to source files in real-time creates tremendous upside, from delivering on time and budget to sourcing great talent," says Steve McNeill, Director of Engineering at Autodesk. "With LucidLink Filespaces, creative teams will find a workflow experience that matches the speed and efficiency that Autodesk Flame® brings to their finishing and VFX workflows."

LucidLink Filespaces outperforms traditional cloud file services and storage solutions, as it was purpose-built to handle the most data-intensive media files. Its streaming design eliminates the need to download and sync files and offers real-time access and visibility to source files for everyone on a team—regardless of where they work. Self-qualified by Autodesk, media production teams can have confidence that LucidLink Filespaces will work flawlessly with the Flame Family of products and create fast and efficient post-production workflows.

Autodesk's self-qualification process for Flame helped ensure that LucidLink not only met but exceeded the reference benchmarks defined by Autodesk to enable various real-world scenarios and workflows.

"For years, cloud-based file services simply did not provide both the performance and the collaborative workflow that rich media teams needed. Eliminating these performance bottlenecks that previously deterred productions from relying on cloud-based file services is at the core of what drives us," said Matt Schneider, Director of Product Management, Media & Entertainment for LucidLink. "Being awarded this self-qualification from Autodesk is a testament to the quality of our solution and the user experience that customers now expect from LucidLink. Pairing such a powerful tool as Flame with one of the industry's most exciting storage technologies in LucidLink will bring enormous value and performance to creative professionals throughout our industry."

Powering Remote and Hybrid Work for Creative Teams

In addition to the technical and performance benefits that come from the pairing of Flame and LucidLink, creative teams can now source talent anywhere in the world without overhead costs and time delays. For example, a production company in London can contract with an award-winning Flame artist in Chicago for a last-minute project without adding time or costs for transferring source files. With LucidLink, once a Flame artist renders changes to their project files, the production company can see the changes in real time. No more waiting for downloads or for FedEx to deliver the files.

The company offers personalized demos and a fully-functioning 14-day free trial for any creative professional to experience how easy it is to work on projects together from anywhere without changing workflow.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3-compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

