InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Car Seat/Carrier for Infants (TLP 164)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a new infant carrier to calm a baby while also providing added convenience for parents," said an inventor, from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented the ROCK A BY RIDER. My design would be extremely comforting for infants both inside and outside the vehicle."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved car seat/carrier for an infant. In doing so, it could help soothe and calm a fussy baby while in the car. It also offers a more convenient way to rock a baby in a carrier at home, at a restaurant, at the doctor's office, etc. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

