GuidedChoice® Announces Partnership With Tithe.ly

Collaboration Between GuidedChoice's 3NickelsSM Financial Wellness App and Tithe.ly's Church Giving App Will Help Donating Decisions

RENO, Nev., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedChoice is proud to announce it has partnered with Tithe.ly to use its church giving application and financial transaction system with GuidedChoice's 3Nickels financial wellness application to help users make sound donating decisions.

Founded over 20 years ago, Nobel laureate Dr. Harry Markowitz and GuidedChoice CEO, Sherrie Grabot, teamed up to pioneer the use of digital technology to provide a more personalized and transparent approach to retirement wellness, advice, and managed account solutions. In early 2020, GuidedChoice created a new service, 3NickelsSM, utilizing our proven GuidedChoice AI to help individuals and families work toward financial independence across myriad aspects of personal finance.

3Nickels, The Financial Advisor In Your PocketSM, is a first-of-its-kind app that anyone can use to get help satisfying financial goals, whether saving, spending, or giving. Users can get a holistic view of their finances, make use of the wide range of robust, customizable tools, and receive objective, actionable advice tailored to their goals.

"Tithe.ly provides software that helps churches increase generosity, but we all know generosity starts at home," said Frank Barry, Chief Operating Officer of Tithe.ly. "That's why we're excited to partner with GuidedChoice and bring integrated Tithe.ly Giving to their 3Nickels app."

"In the world of digital advice, one of the most overlooked aspects of financial advice is giving," says Sherrie Grabot, CEO of GuidedChoice. "One of the primary barriers to giving is individuals not knowing where to give. Another is the process. By combining 3Nickels and Tithe.ly innovations, we can now solve both issues."

About GuidedChoice

GuidedChoice is a digital financial advisory firm and independent fiduciary that has served over two million people. Utilizing rigorous methodology and advanced scenario planning tools, we provide personalized, prudent, and actionable financial advice to and through retirement.

About Tithe.ly

Tithe.ly provides online tools to help you increase giving, manage your church, and engage your members. With tools like text and email messaging, custom church apps and websites, church management software, digital giving, and so much more… it's no wonder why over 37,000 churches in 50 countries trust Tithe.ly to help run their church. Learn more about the global leader in church technology at tithely.com.

View original content:

SOURCE GuidedChoice