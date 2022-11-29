DSM comments on a new study linking COVID-19 to increased risk of neurological disorders - Omega 3s to be a potential solution

Parsippany,N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Health, Nutrition and Bioscience, comments on the findings from a recently published paper in Nature Medicine which reported that those infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of long-term neurologic disorders that persist post infection.[i] These symptoms are one part of what is now known as "long COVID," which is estimated to impact 7.5% of adults in the total US population.[ii] The neurological conditions reported include cerebrovascular disease, cognition and memory disorders, sensory disorders and mental health conditions. Risk of neurologic conditions related to long COVID were elevated even in people who were not hospitalized with acute COVID-19 infection. The recent study also demonstrated that the risk was present regardless of age, race and sex, or conditions such as obesity, smoking, diabetes and immune dysfunction, amongst other factors.

Researchers are working hard to understand the mechanisms by which COVID-19 infection leads to the neurological disorders observed in long COVID. Mechanisms of great interest include the inflammatory and oxidative stress responses present in COVID-19 infection. It is hypothesized that omega-3s – namely eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) – could help to lessen the impact of long COVID because they play an important role in modulating the inflammatory response and resolving inflammation in the body[iii],[iv] Additionally, omega-3s have been shown to have a positive impact on brain health – including brain development[v],[vi],[vii], cognitive performance[viii],[ix] and mood[x],[xi],[xii],[xiii] – thus these nutritional ingredients are of particular interest in the context of neurological outcomes.

The recent publication indicates promising opportunities to expand research on the potential role of omega-3 supplementation as part of a strategy to support long COVID symptoms. "As a global leader of nutritional lipid solutions, DSM remains at the forefront of new developments in omega-3 science," comments Dr. Sonia Hartunian-Sowa, Director of Science, Translation, & Advocacy, DSM. "We're keen to help expand knowledge surrounding the role these important ingredients play in this emerging field of research and ultimately inspire the development of purpose-led health solutions."

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

