Colambda Technologies announces YTD revenues of over 13 million in its Q3 statements

Colambda Technologies filed its third quarter financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The report is highlighted by year to date revenues of over 13 million on the strength of its subsidiary Job Aire Group. A full text of the Financial Statements can be found at:

David Riggs, Colambda Technologies CEO, said, "We have been putting the pieces together to create a very special company and we are now able to show the public just how special we are."

Colambda Technologies is an Eco-friendly technology company that is developing carbon reduction products that help all internal combustion engines burn cleaner and more efficiently. Job Aire Group is an Aviation Staffing company that has doubled in size since it was acquired in January of this year.

Colambda Technologies CFO, Kent Hush, explained the relationship between the two companies saying, "in order to present our EZM technology in the best possible light we had to be able to sustain ourselves through certain phases of development without giving away the bulk of control of the company. We wanted to distinguish ourselves from the majority of startup technology companies. A revenue engine that is thriving in a industry that has such a bright future allows us to introduce our technology in an organic manner."

Riggs followed up on Hush's comments by saying, "we intend to provide real financial substance to our operations. This way we will retain the confidence of our existing shareholders. As we look to the future needs of the company it is important that Colambda Technologies reassure potential investors that we will never lose site of our commitment to maintaining financial stability."

