Using camera to bring the "most dazzling Chinese style" to the world

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global popularity of Chinese culture and Chinese animations and ubiquitous Chinese elements, more and more people are becoming curious and interested in China. Their unique insights and wonderful stories about Chinese culture give people around the world a better opportunity to experience Oriental civilization and understand Chinese society.

In order to share their insights and promote exchanges, the 2022 International Short Video Competition (ISVC 2022) themed "The Decade of Harvest and Inspiration" has been launched globally to call for short video works. It is designed to encourage people from all over the world to capture their own Chinese life and stories on camera. The competition has launched six creative categories, covering various fields. It has so far received 1,780 video works from people from countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Spain and Pakistan. The ISVC 2022 has posted work highlights, entrants' bios, and other content on their official accounts with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. These videos have received more than 5 million views, and the contents posted on Chinese social media platforms have received 3.45 billion views. Influencers such as Canadian Chinese actor Kent S. Leung, British explorer Ash Dykes, French YouTuber Vincent Fischer, an enthusiast of Chinese and foreign culture shared stories about their work, life, and adventures in China with their global audiences.

Video works of the 2022 International Short Video Competition

