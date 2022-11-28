InventHelp Inventor Develops Nose Filters (SDB 1663)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work at a casino and I noticed the need for a discrete nose filtering system because of all the cigarette smoke" said inventor from Desert Hot Springs, CA "This invention is a compact device for filtering out cigarette smoke, dust, germs, allergens and other fine airborne contaminants from the nostrils."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

NOSE FILTERING SYSTEM would help cleanse the air being breathed in so the user does not become uncomfortable or sick due to allergies or other airborne contaminants. This invention could provide peace of mind for safety-conscious citizens venturing out in public places where others are present, particularly in the age of highly-contagious COVID-19. This innovative product would also be compact, affordable, lightweight, discreet, and comfortable to wear.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1663, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp