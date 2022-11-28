InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Syringe (SGJ 168)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a syringe with an improved safety feature that would be easy to use for all healthcare workers," said an inventor, from Clinton, Utah, "so I invented the J P B SYRINGE. My design would provide ease of injecting as it contains a vacuum pressure and lock that will release the injection as required. It could save time and it would not require a great deal of additional training."

The invention provides an improved design for a syringe. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional syringes. As a result, it could save valuable time and it could increase safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to press for administering injections so it is ideal for the health care industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

