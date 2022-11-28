Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in The Benchmark Company 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced that the Company will be participating in The Benchmark Company 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference taking place on December 1, 2022 at The New York Athletic Club in New York, NY.

Keith Smith, President of Direct Digital Holdings, and Susan Echard, Chief Financial Officer of Direct Digital Holdings, will be attending on behalf of the Company and available for meetings during the conference. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Benchmark Company representative.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 90,000 clients monthly, generating over 100 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. The company has been named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal.

