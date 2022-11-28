Baidu Japan Launches World's First Kaomoji Avatar NFT Project

CryptoSimeji, which sold out within hours, marks Baidu Japan's first step into Web 3.0

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu Japan Inc. has released CryptoSimeji, which uses the Japanese keyboard app Simeji's popular mushroom logo as the IP prototype, combined with kaomoji culture, to create the world's first kaomoji avatar NFT project.

(PRNewswire)

Officially launched in August 2022, all 10,000 of the project's NFTs sold out within hours – resulting in a transaction volume of more than $1.1 million, an increase of 166.68%. CryptoSimeji has made a big impact on both Japan and overseas countries' NFT communities.

"While a fairly new innovation, NFTs are transforming the way individuals invest and share assets with one another, and we are thrilled to be a part of this growing venture as our brand expands beyond the traditional internet to Web 3.0," said Wisery, Head of CryptoSimeji project. "We aim to simplify the world with technology, and the launch of CryptoSimeji further highlights our continued, dedicated efforts to do just this."

Further, CryptoSimeji serves as Baidu Japan's first step into Web 3.0 – offering a community built together with active users.

As CryptoSimeji evolves and the brand's metaverse blueprint is revealed, loyal users, holders, and supporters of the CryptoSimeji platform will be able to earn perks and holder benefits as well as CS Points through Type2Earn activities by using Simeji keyboard. The CS Points can be used to exchange whitelists and NFTs, even ether (ETH), or other cryptocurrencies.

In addition, as an AI-powered leading company in the industry, Baidu Japan is also developing 3D virtual human decentralized applications (dApps), called "mushroom princess" that can be used by all. Additionally, there will also be 3D "mushroom pets" only available to CryptoSimeji holders.

CryptoSimeji can be purchased from OpenSea at: https://opensea.io/collection/cryptosimeji-official/.

About Baidu Japan Inc.

Established in December 2006, Baidu Japan Inc. is the hub of Baidu Group's overseas market expansion. It functions as the base of Baidu's global business and serves as the launching pad for proven products to expand to other regions. For example, the Top1 keyboard app in the Japan market, Simeji, and the advertising platform popIn Discovery under Baidu's subsidiary popIn have both expanded from Japan to other global destinations. Baidu Japan Inc. is also actively launching new products in the social metaverse and Web 3.0, further accelerating its innovation.

About CryptoSimeji

CryptoSimeji is Baidu Japan's first step in Web 3.0, which uses Simeji App's logo mushroom as the IP prototype, combined with the kaomoji culture, to create the world's first kaomoji avatar NFT project. It serves as a multilingual communication platform for NFT enthusiasts around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baidu Japan Inc.